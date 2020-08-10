Live Performance Australia releases COVID-safe guidelines as sector reopens

Live Performance Australia (LPA), the peak body for performing arts organisations, has released a set of COVID-safe guidelines to help “reopen, restart and rebuild” the live performance industry.

There are two comprehensive documents dedicated to safe industry practices, with one covering touring and the other auditions, rehearsals and shows.

“The resumption of live performance touring will be a complex process,” the touring guidelines read.

“A careful, stepwise process needs to be implemented to ensure the safety of artists, arts workers, service providers, audiences and the wider community.”

LPA chief executive Evelyn Richardson said the guidelines had been developed with industry input and reviewed by medical experts, with the final documents supported by an epidemiologist. The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance were also consulted.

“These guidelines have been reviewed by medical experts and will help our industry understand what they need to do to keep our performing arts venues and workplaces safe,” said Richardson.

“People in our industry are passionate about getting back to work and engaging and entertaining live audiences, but safety must be our top priority to ensure the well-being of our workers and audiences.”

Richardson also acknowledged the support from state and territory governments in restarting the live performance industry.

“In addition to the emergency funding assistance that governments have provided to help our industry through this crisis, enabling our companies to reactivate and our performers to get back on stage in front of audiences is the best form of support they need,” she said.

“These guidelines provide the pathway for reopening venues and bringing our live performance industry back to life in the months ahead.”

The LPA guidelines do not cover music festivals or large-scale events. Regulations for these are being developed by the Live Entertainment Industry Forum, which formed in June.

Performing Arts Connections Australia’s Guidelines for COVID-Safe Theatres have also been revised and updated since their initial release in June.