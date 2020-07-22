Liverpool to play Kanye West and Coldplay’s music during Anfield title celebrations

Liverpool will mark their Premier League win tonight with a celebration at Anfield soundtracked by the music of Coldplay and Kanye West.

The team are set to officially lift the Premier League trophy tonight (July 22) after the final home game of the season against Chelsea, having sealed their triumph in late June.

The historic victory marks the first time they have won the Premier League, and their first top flight victory overall since winning the First Division in 1989-90.

According to The Athletic, both Kanye and Coldplay’s music will play in the background during key moments in the celebration ceremony.

Kanye’s ‘All Of The Lights’ will be played through speakers when the team pick up their individual winners medals, while Coldplay’s ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ will provide a dramatic backdrop to the moment that Jurgen Klopp’s side picks up the trophy.

Fans have also been discouraged from congregating outside the stadium, after coronavirus stopped the mass gathering of fans at sporting events.

Kanye’s role in the ceremony comes in the same week that he has attracted attention for his controversial Presidential run.

West’s unlikely bid for the White House in this year’s suffered a blow earlier this week after they reportedly failed to collect the 10,000 signatures required to register on the ballot in South Carolina.

While posting a series of tweets in the early hours of this morning (July 22) — many of which have now been deleted — West also asked his Twitter followers for their opinion on whether he should postpone his presidential campaign until the 2024 election.

Coldplay, meanwhile, recently announced a special new vinyl reissue of their debut album ‘Parachutes’ to mark its 20th anniversary.