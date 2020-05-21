Livestream tribute to The Stems’ Richard Lane announced

A livestream tribute to the late vocalist-guitarist and founder of The Stems, Richard Lane, has been announced for this weekend.

Lane, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 55, founded The Stems, and was a prominent member of The Chevelles and The Painkillers.

The tribute is headlined by the surviving members of The Painkillers – vocalist/guitarist Joe Bludge, drummer/vocalist James Baker and bassist Martyn P. Casey, with the addition of Luke Dux of The Floors to play Lane’s guitar parts.

They will play some of the band’s most beloved songs, while special guests including Dave Faulkner, Steve Kilbey, Paul McCarthy, and more will share thoughts and anecdotes in Lane’s memory.

The tribute also aims to raise funds for Penny Lane Music Workshop, a community music school formerly run by Lane and his partner Cathy and named for their daughter. Per a GoFundMe page, the school has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as social distancing restrictions have rendered them unable to offer face-to-face lessons.

“Before these events, Penny Lane’s was substantially dependent on the forty or more lessons that Richard delivered each week. This place of music now needs to evolve over the coming months to succeed without his contribution. Richard’s family needs your help to keep afloat over this period and pay the bills in order to start the next chapter,” the GoFundMe explains.

“Guaranteed that you will look up one night and see two blueish stars twinkling at you in appreciation.”

The Painkillers x Richard Lane Fundraiser will kick off on Saturday, May 23 from 8:30pm (WA Time), 10:30pm AEST via the Facebook page of Fremantle venue Mojo’s Bar.