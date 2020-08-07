Livestreams from empty venues banned under Melbourne’s Stage 4 restrictions, Creative Victoria confirms

Livestream performances from inside empty music venues are banned under Melbourne’s Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions, Creative Victoria has confirmed.

There was some confusion regarding the legality of livestreams inside empty music venues, as they were permitted under Stage 3 restrictions.

In a Q&A published by the government body this morning, Creative Victoria clarified that venues would not be allowed to open under any circumstances and that livestream performances must take place at home.

Advertisement

“Under Stage 4 restrictions arts, cultural and entertainment venues, studios and other creative industry workplaces are not permitted to open, including for livestreaming and recording performances and content,” it reads.

“You can continue to livestream from home, but no one from outside your household is permitted to be there.”

Conversely, feature film, television and documentary programs already in physical production stages with a closed set are permitted to continue with an approved COVID Safe plan.

A representative for the Victorian Creative Industries MP, Martin Foley, told NME Australia yesterday (August 6) that the government would not release any further statement on the matter.

The Age reports that this has affected online performance series Delivered, Live’s planned show on Saturday. The show was set to broadcast live from a custom studio with Kate Miller Heidke headlining.

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Caleb Triscari