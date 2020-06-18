Liz Phair records song using Twitter’s new audio tweet feature – listen

Liz Phair has jumped straight into using Twitter’s new audio tweet tool by recording a song.

The unnamed track was posted by the singer-songwriter yesterday (June 17), which contains lyrics about how impressed Phair is by the new feature.

“Twitter’s a smart cookie/ ‘Cus it’s got me hooked already/ I think I’m playing hookie/ I think I’ll probably go back to work after this verse“, Phair sings over acoustic guitar in a seemingly improvised performance.

Elsewhere in the track Phair laments that the tool is a distraction from her work. “I like it a lot/ I think I’ll use it too much/ ‘Cus I do this anyway, all through the day/ When I’m supposed to be working.”

Phair’s audio tweet song is her first song since last year’s ‘Good Side’, which was her first single in 10 years.

The singer’s seventh album, ‘Soberish‘, was slated for a 2020 release, however, it’s not known at this stage if the release will go ahead with the uncertainty set by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette has postponed the North American leg of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ tour due to the coronavirus.

The multiple Grammy award-winning singer revealed details of a world tour celebrating her landmark album’s 25th anniversary last year, with shows kicking off with support from Garbage and Liz Phair on June 2 in Portland, Oregon.

“hi everyone,” she wrote on Twitter. “my North American Tour scheduled to begin in a few weeks is being rescheduled to Summer 2021 out of an abundance of caution. please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates which we hope to announce very soon.”