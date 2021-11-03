Liz Stringer announces full-band Melbourne and Sydney shows

Liz Stringer has announced a pair of full-band headline shows, with the singer-songwriter set to perform in Melbourne and Sydney over the summer.

Stringer’s final band show of 2021 will be at the Thornbury Theatre in Melbourne on December 3, with Ruby Gill on support duties. A portion of ticket sales from the evening will go to homelessness non-profit Launch Housing.

Stringer said in a statement that she chose to partner with Launch Housing because they “do vital work across Victoria to support members of our community who are dealing with homelessness and the issues that have precipitated it”. She added: “The pandemic has obviously affected people in disproportionate ways and, in a country as rich as ours, no person should be without somewhere safe to live.”

On January 15, Stringer will bring both latest album ‘First Time Really Feeling’ and her new band’s line-up to Sydney for the first time with a show at Mary’s Underground, with Karen Lee Andrews supporting. Tickets for the Melbourne and Sydney shows are on sale now.

‘First Time Really Feeling’, Stringer’s first solo album in five years, arrived back in April. NME called Stringer’s sixth studio album “a reflection on changing perspectives, newfound sobriety and all the roads travelled to get to where she is right now” in a four-star review.

“From the rousing rock sounds of its full-band moments… to the vulnerability laid bare in its more intimate passages… ‘First Time Really Feeling’ is uniform in its compelling nature and heart-wrenching honesty.”

Outside of her solo work, Stringer has also teamed up with Jen Cloher and Mia Dyson. The trio (dubbed Dyson Stringer Cloher) released their self-titled debut album in 2019.