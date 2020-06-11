Lizzo has addressed fat-shamers in a new video of her working out that was shared on TikTok.

The musician narrated a video of her exercising on the social media platform with a message to those who comment on her body.

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to y’all, but I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo began. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type and you know what type that is? None of your fucking business, cos I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.

I adore @lizzo with all my heart. This is dead on. pic.twitter.com/CMt5K16vzY — Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) June 10, 2020

“So next time you wanna judge somebody and come for them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or work out, or not work out, how about you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”

Lizzo concluded the video by saying: “Health is also what happens on the inside and a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day.” Watch the video above now.

Meanwhile, Lizzo was one of a number of stars to sign an open letter calling for police in the US to be defunded in the wake of the death of George Floyd after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The letter, which was launched by Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, read: “The time has come to defund the police. Policing and militarisation overwhelmingly dominate the bulk of national and local budgets […] We call for defunding of police and for those dollars to be rerouted to create a public national healthcare system.”