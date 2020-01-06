Lizzo announces break from Twitter after being targeted by trolls

Lizzo has announced that she’s taking a break from Twitter after being targeted by online trolls.

The ‘Good As Hell’ singer wrote on Twitter: “Yeah, I can’t do this shit no more. Too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

It comes after the singer previously responded to trolls who body-shamed her on the social media site.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

In December, one user wrote: “Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

She responded in turn: “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

It comes after Lizzo capped off a hugely successful 2019. which finished with her track ‘Juice’ featuring in Barack Obama’s favourite tracks of the year.

Other notable tracks in the list included Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Seventeen’, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Hello Sunshine’.