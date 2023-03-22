Lizzo announces Australia and New Zealand tour this July

Lizzo has announced an upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand this July.

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer took to social media to announce the tour, which will see her perform four shows between July 14 and July 26. The tour will feature special guest performer Tkay Maidza.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

Lizzo will perform at the RAC Arena in Perth on July 14, the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on July 17, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on July 23 and Auckland’s Spark Arena on July 26.

American Express pre-sales will run from 11am local time on Friday, March 24 until 11am on Tuesday, March 28. Live Nation and My Ticketek pre-sales then run concurrently from 12pm local time on March 28 until 10am March 29. Lastly, general tickets go on sale from 11am local time on March 29, with a limit of 6 tickets per purchase. Get your tickets here.

Besides her upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour, Lizzo is also set to headline Splendour in the Grass. While a date for her headlining performance at the festival has yet to be announced, the singer has effectively confirmed that she will not be performing on the third day of the festival, seeing that she will be performing in Sydney on July 23.

Lizzo is the first and only performer to be announced for Splendour in the Grass so far. The festival is set to run from July 21 to July 23 at the Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands, with on-site camping available from July 19.

Splendour in the Grass has confirmed its First Release ticket sales will kick off on Thursday, March 23 at 9AM AEDT. Registration for access to First Release passes is open now – sign up here.

Lizzo’s Australia and New Zealand 2023 tour dates are:

July:

14 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia

17 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

21/22 – Splendour in the Grass – Byron, Australia

23 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

26 – Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand