Lizzo calls BTS her “besties” after attending Harry Styles concert together

Lizzo and BTS have shared photos of them attending a Harry Styles concert together.

On November 19, members of BTS met up with Lizzo at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where they watched a concert by Harry Styles. The boyband had arrived in the US to attend the American Music Awards 2021 on Sunday night (November 21), where they took home three trophies.

“Me & my besties… swipe for #VMINZZO content,” wrote Lizzo on Instagram, alongside pictures of the singer with BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope. The hashtag references “VMIN”, the nickname fans have given members Jimin and V, combined with Lizzo’s own stage name.

In the same night, the boyband took to Twitter to upload photos from their meet up. “We met Lizzo,” wrote BTS, mentioning the ‘Juice’ singer in their tweet.

Later, BTS shared a 52-second long clip from the concert where they were seen passionately singing along to Styles’ song ‘Falling’ while waving their phones around as light sticks. Just last month, BTS vocalist Jungkook had shared his own rendition of the 2019 song on the group’s YouTube channel.

Lizzo has long shown her support for the boyband, most recently covering their hit single ‘Butter’ during her appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in September. “I’m just excited to sing it,” she said of the track. “I love the song, love how positive [BTS’] music is and how funky it is. So I was super excited to sing this.

The ‘Butter’ cover came shortly after Lizzo had improvised a song about the friendship between BTS members Jimin and V on Twitter. “I love you, you love me just like Jimin loves some V. Gooey like some butter, B. Gooey like some butter, B. Say, I like you, you like me. BFFs like VMIN, G,” she sang in a 17-second clip.