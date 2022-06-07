Lizzo calls out “ugly” men who use her name to “insult” women

Lizzo has called out “ugly” men who use her name to “insult” women.

The rapper and pop star took to Twitter to assert that it’s instead a “compliment” for women to be compared to her.

“Dudes be ugly w no bitches talking bout ‘oK LiZzO’ as an insult in girls comments,” the singer wrote. “I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate dick…ISSA COMPLIMENT. If u can’t make it past the cheeks just say that.”

Lizzo has previously used social media to air her views, however on some occasions she has been trolled so much that she’s felt a break has been in order.

In 2020 the rapper wrote on Twitter: “Yeah, I can’t do this shit no more. Too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

The move followed the singer previously responded to trolls who body-shamed her on the social media site.

In December 2019 one user wrote: “Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

She responded in turn: “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Lizzo is readying the release of her fourth album ‘Special‘, which arrives on July 15. It marks the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You‘.

Meanwhile, Sex Pistols’ late manager Malcolm McLaren has been credited as a songwriter on Lizzo‘s latest single ‘About Damn Time’. Lizzo released the song in April as the lead single from her upcoming album.

McLaren, who died in 2010, is posthumously credited as a songwriter on the track because it samples The World’s Famous Supreme Team’s ‘Hey! DJ’, which McLaren co-wrote.