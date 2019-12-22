Lizzo appeared as musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night – and she gave a very festive performance.

Eddie Murphy returned to host the long-running US variety programme for the first time since 1984, while Lizzo performed a festive rendition of her hit song ‘Good As Hell’, accompanied by candy cane stripper poles and dancers dressed as elves.

The ‘Cuz I Love You’ singer also performed a revamped version of her Grammy-nominated single ‘Truth Hurts’ with the backing of a live band and dancers decked out in Dapper Dan jumpsuits.

Watch the performances below:

Elsewhere, Lizzo appeared in a sketch alongside Aidy Bryant. The SNL regular walks around with the same energy as Lizzo and adopts her mantra of being “the baddest bitch.” Unfortunately the sketch ended up being cut for time, but you can watch it below.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has launched legal action against songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin ‘Yves’ Rothman over recent allegations of plagiarism in regards to her hit single ‘Truth Hurts’.

The Raisen brothers accused the ‘Juice’ pop star of lifting the “melody, lyrics and chords” from a demo titled ‘Healthy’ that they worked on with Lizzo for ‘Truth Hurts’, highlighting the line: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m a 100% that bitch.“

In other news, Eddie Murphy has confirmed he is planning to make Beverly Hills Cop 4 once work on Coming To America 2 is complete.

The franchise began in 1984, with the third film released in 1994. Murphy plays Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who, in the original film, travelled to California to hunt down his friend’s murderer.