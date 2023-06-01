Lizzo says she’s close to “quitting” music as bodyshaming comments make her “hate the world”

Lizzo has addressed the body shaming and online bullying she receives on social media, saying that she’s close to quitting music.

The pop singer took to Twitter to address a video of her tribute to Tina Turner that was posted by YouTuber Layah Heilpern in which she commented about Lizzo’s weight and diet. Lizzo quote tweeted the video and replied: “I just logged on the app and this is the type of shit I see about me.”

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she continued. “I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bullshit.” She also said that all the talk of her weight made her feel like quitting her music career.

Other commenters were quick to weigh in on the criticism, with one person saying that the size of her body is her brand. In response to this comment, the four-time Grammy winner wrote: “I’m not trying to be fat. I’m not trying to be smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.”

She continued: “”This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Y’all speak on shit y’all know NOTHING ABOUT, and I’m starting to get heated.”

One of her final tweets about the situation read: “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media … all because I’m fat? This is CRAZY.” Lizzo has since made her Twitter account private.

The singer also took to TikTok to share a video of her going for her “bad bitch walk” while listening to Beyonce‘s album ‘Renaissance’, explaining that she had a really bad day where she was “very angry at the world” over “mean shit” about her online.

She reiterated that “there are days when the hate outweighs the love so badly” that she wants to “quit music and just disappear”. She added: “I definitely have enough money to go and buy a farm and just never fuck with anybody again.”

Lizzo explained that lyrics from Beyonce’s album helped her decide to “get up, get out and get some sun” as an escape.

In other news, Lizzo is set to play this year’s Glastonbury festival on Saturday, June 24 on the Pyramid stage. She is also set to play this year’s Mad Cool Festival on July 6. NME named her as one of the must-see acts at Mad Cool.

It was recently announced that she is featured in the star-studded soundtrack for the new Barbie film that is set to release this summer. The soundtrack also features the likes of Tame Impala, Haim, Charli XCX and more.