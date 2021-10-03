Lizzo criticised after calling Chris Brown “my favourite person in the world”

Lizzo has been criticised online after footage emerged of her calling Chris Brown “my favourite person in the whole fucking world”.

In a new video circulating online, Lizzo is seen posing for a photo with Brown, before giving him the compliment.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Brown was under police investigation after a woman alleged that he physically assaulted her at his home.

Advertisement

A sexual assault lawsuit against Brown was also dismissed last year after the singer settled out of court. An unknown woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2018, alleging that she was raped multiple times by a man named Lowell Grissom Jr. while attending a party at the singer’s home in February 2017.

Back in 2009, Brown was found guilty of felony assault following an altercation with Rihanna while the then-couple were on their way to that year’s Grammys.

Years later, in 2017, he was accused of “blaming” Rihanna for his assault on her by various domestic abuse charities.

See footage of Lizzo and Chris Brown’s meeting below:

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video: “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

Advertisement

Many fans online have criticised Lizzo after the footage emerged. “Lizzo calling Chris brown her favorite person in the whole fucking world IM PISSED OFF MAN,” one wrote.

See a range of responses to the footage below:

Lizzo calling Chris brown her favorite person in the whole fucking world IM PISSED OFF MAN — Sir Girlwain (@planetvoidz2) October 2, 2021

Lizzo tell me Chris Brown isn't really your "favourite person in the fucking world", the man is scum. #lizzo #lizzocancelled pic.twitter.com/yI72yqnLwp — Sewer Rat Ella 🐀 (@ellaeadig) October 3, 2021

no but why was lizzo posing with chris brown pic.twitter.com/2xSBLpejbz — T. (@m00nslinger) October 3, 2021

literally almost all y’all faves still like chris brown calm down, still dissapointed in lizzo though https://t.co/WXZtKwkxmI — jerry 🤍 (@leighxdemi) October 2, 2021

Lizzo’s fave person is chris brown?!?? In 2021??? 🥴 now i’m glad rumors flopped https://t.co/LOK1mYoLJT — jim😴 (@jimdrix) October 3, 2021

A number of others pointed out that others who have collaborated with Brown in recent years have done so without the same backlash Lizzo is receiving.

One wrote: “People being outraged at Lizzo’s love for Chris Brown while so many other artists be out here supporting/collaborating with him with no backlash, makes zero sense. Don’t make me go down the list of people…Just say you don’t like her.”

People being outraged at Lizzo’s love for Chris Brown while so many other artists be out here supporting/collaborating with him with no backlash, makes zero sense. Don’t make me go down the list of people…Just say you don’t like her. — Crystal Alejandro (@Crystalejandro) October 3, 2021

chris brown is a bad person but a lot of y’all in these quotes stan some questionable ppl so y’all really have no room to be tryna cancel lizzo for a picture https://t.co/fwU4MceM52 — kay☁️ (@kayw0rld) October 2, 2021

Elsewhere, Lizzo recently gave a TED Talk on twerking. During the 13-minute “TED twerk”, which was originally filmed in August, the singer shared her struggles with body acceptance and said that: “Through the movement of twerking, I discovered my ass is my greatest asset.”

The singer returned earlier this year with new Cardi B collaboration ‘Rumors’. Reviewing the song, NME wrote: “The result is a brilliant return from Lizzo that combines her signature sense of fun with some well-placed spikiness.

“On this evidence, she has no intention of relinquishing her self-proclaimed title as “America’s next bop star”.”