Lizzo drops alternate ‘Bad Day’ version of her ‘Barbie’ song ‘Pink’

An alternative version of Lizzo‘s Barbie song ‘Pink’ has been shared.

The original version opened the movie but a darker version of the song entitled ‘Bad Day’ featured during a scene when Margot Robbie‘s character is having an existential crisis.

The alternate version wasn’t originally made available on the Mark Ronson curated soundtrack but it has now been shared online. You can listen to it below.

‘Pink’ was described in a three star NME review of the soundtrack as “a smooth disco number from Lizzo, who is her effortlessly charismatic self. That same earnestness is the perfect delivery for the inklings of Barbie’s existential crisis: “Pink! Pretty! Eye? Intelligent! In! Never Sad. Kay? Cool!…”

Other artists who featured on the soundtrack include Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Haim, PinkPantheress, Karol G and FIFTY FIFTY.

Speaking about Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’, Ronson recently said director Greta Gerwig listened to it “100 times” in one morning.

Barbie arrived in cinemas on July 21 and stars Robbie, Gosling, Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney and more.

The film earned a four-star review, with NME‘s Alex Flood writing: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes, meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost. For a movie that ostensibly exists to promote a doll, this is laudable. Now come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

Lizzo meanwhile, recently shared footage of her performing The Lord Of The Rings theme in Hobbiton in New Zealand.