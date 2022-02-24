Lizzo is “shocked” that her “musically badass” new album is about love

Lizzo has revealed that her new album is about love – and that’s she’s shocked that it’s the record’s overarching theme.

The pop star, whose last album was 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You‘, said in an interview that her “musically badass, daring and sophisticated” new album is autobiographical and set to explore loved-up feelings.

“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018,” she told Variety. “It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

Advertisement

When asked if the songs will be autobiographical, Lizzo said: “I think that I will never be the kind of artist that’s like this album is about a story I wrote; it’s not real. I’m always just a very personal, like I’m-talking-to-my-friend-on- the-phone-with-really-good-music-behind-me bitch. I will say this. It is a love album. I’m shocked.”

It’s not clear if Lizzo meant that the album centres on romantic love experienced by herself or love in broader terms, or both.

Previous singles including ‘Juice‘ (2019) and ‘Good As Hell‘ (2016) have detailed self-love and empowerment, although the singer has explored heartbreak such as on her 2019 single ‘Cuz I Love You’.

Earlier this month the musician said that she’s been working on new music with songwriting heavyweights Max Martin and Benny Blanco.

Advertisement

She was also announced recently as one of the keynote speakers for the 2022 edition of SXSW Festival, which takes place next month.

Lizzo joins Beck, author Neal Stephenson, director Celine Tricart, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McHill Johnson and Brentwood Growth Partners Founder Reggie Fils-Aimé in giving keynote addresses as part of the annual music and arts festival’s program.