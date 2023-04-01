Lizzo, Latto, Loyle Carner and 100 new names complete Roskilde 2023 line-up

Roskilde Festival has added over 100 names including Lizzo, Latto and Loyle Carner to its huge 2023 line-up – see the full list below.

The festival will return to Denmark between June 24-July 1 this year, with the list of headliners including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Christine And The Queens, Rosalía and more.

Alongside global superstars, the list of new names also include UK acts Caroline, Big Joanie, Sorry and Biig Piig.

Advertisement

Roskilde Festivals head of programming, Anders Wahrén, said in a statement: ”Following last year’s huge celebration with the 50th edition of Roskilde Festival, we now kick off a new phase.

“This year’s line-up is put together to show that positive change is possible, which makes Lizzo the perfect act to headline our festival and close down our main stage. There is a spiritual connection between her ultimate love party and all the nooks and nuances in our overall line-up, which is notoriously world-class and always exceeds expectations.”

See the full Roskilde 2023 line-up below.

The non-profit Danish event is due to return for “an eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” between June 24 and July 1 this year. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Other artists on the line-up so far include Rina Sawayama, Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, 070 Shake and Hudson Mohawke.

Advertisement

Lizzo is set to headline Roskilde and close out the festival, and NME said her recent London show was “a Glastonbury headline slot-worthy spectacle,” adding: “Lizzo isn’t just a great entertainer, but pop’s foremost purveyor of unadulterated joy.”