Lizzo launches her own Yitty Shapewear brand

Lizzo has announced the launch of a new venture: she’s releasing her very own Shapewear brand.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer took to Instagram yesterday (March 30) to share that her shapewear company, Yitty, will be arriving sometime soon.

“This is a dream 5 years in the making,” Lizzo wrote, captioning a picture of her lower body wearing mesh, white underwear with the word “Yitty” painted on her butt cheek.

Advertisement

She continued: “Introducing @YITTY: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION?”

No launch date has yet been revealed for the brand or its products.

Lizzo’s Yitty announcement comes following the release of her new Amazon Prime Video show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which follows the Grammy winner as she searches for backup dancers to join her upcoming tour.

Speaking in a recent interview, Lizzo said she “wasn’t supposed to be a sex symbol” while talking about trying to create new beauty standards.

Speaking to People, the singer explained how her parents “taught me at a very young age how America treats Black people. How it treats Black women”. She added: “I saw very quickly how we treat fat people.”

Advertisement

“I wasn’t supposed to make it this far. I wasn’t supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn’t supposed to be a sex symbol, but I am,” Lizzo said.

“The funny, fat friend. I played that trope in high school,” she continued. “Or the friend who is gonna beat your ass ’cause she’s big. Or it’s the big girl who’s insecure ’cause she’s big… I don’t think I’m the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we’ve been put in.”

Earlier this month, Lizzo appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and shared a snippet of a new single called ‘About Damn Time’.

The singer has been teasing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You’ for months, and shared its first teaser last summer with Cardi B collaboration ‘Rumors’.

Corden then played the crowd a snippet of the danceable ‘About Damn Time’, which Lizzo lip-synced along to.

She then revealed a release date of April 14, though it’s not entirely clear whether she was referring to the single or album as a whole.