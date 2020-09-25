Lizzo has opened up about the future of the body-positivity movement in a new interview.

Appearing on the cover of this month’s Vogue, Lizzo said the movement needs to be more inclusive as “the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it.”

Lizzo explained: “Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”

Lizzo continued: “They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets made acceptable.”

Lizzo went on to say how she wants the movement to move forward in the future. She added: “I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative.

“I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here.

“We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

Earlier this month (September 2), Cardi B revealed that she wanted Lizzo to appear in the video for ‘WAP’.

The team-up between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion arrived in August, included cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalía among others.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that,” Cardi told Hot 97 (via Hot New Hip Hop). “But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” Cardi added.