Lizzo praises “genius” Missy Elliott during Hollywood Walk Of Fame induction

Lizzo gave an emotional speech at Missy Elliott‘s Hollywood Walk Of Fame induction yesterday (November 8), praising the rapper for all she’s done for “so many Black girls”.

Elliott said she was “humbly grateful” to be honoured with a star. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it truly happened,” she explained during her acceptance speech outside Amoeba Records on Hollywood Boulevard. “I’m truly standing here.”

Taking to the podium, Lizzo – who collaborated with Elliott on ‘Tempo’ in 2019 – said: “You are the brightest star in the universe, Missy. I’ve watched you my entire life.

“And I saw a superstar in you, but I’ve also seen myself. I’d never seen myself and you lived so boldly and so beautifully and so unapologetically and so out loud.”

She continued: “You have no idea what you have done for so many Black girls. We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliott and still, you continue to give to us, and given with your heart.”

Lizzo went on to hail Elliott as a “genius! Icon! Queen…queen of hip-hop! Visionary!”, adding: “I want to thank you so much for helping me in my career. I never in a million years thought I’d get to meet you and not only did I get to meet you, but we worked in the studio together!

“Thank you for making my dreams comes true. You have no idea what you mean to all of us. We love you. We celebrate you. God Bless You. This is more than deserved. Let us continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and your influence forever. We love you so much, Missy. Congratulations.”

You can watch the speech in the video above.

Missy Elliott dedicated the star to “female MCs in hip-hop, to my sisters in hip-hop” before giving shout outs to Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxanne Shanté, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa.

“I know I’m probably missing some, but all of y’all that started before me, because y’all are the backs that we stand on,” she continued: “Y’all are the foundation. Y’all ran so we could walk, y’all stood up for something so we could sit comfortably, so I thank y’all for this moment.”