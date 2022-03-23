Lizzo previews new song ‘About Damn Time’ from upcoming album

Lizzo appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (March 22) and shared a snippet of a new single called ‘About Damn Time’ – listen below.

The singer has been teasing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You’ for months, and shared its first teaser last summer with Cardi B collaboration ‘Rumors’.

Speaking with Corden, Lizzo spoke about how it took “three freaking years” to finish her new album, adding: “I feel amazing.”

Corden then played the crowd a snippet of the danceable ‘About Damn Time’, which Lizzo lip-synced along to.

She then revealed a release date of April 14, though it’s not entirely clear whether she was referring to the single or album as a whole.

Listen to the teaser and see Lizzo’s interview with Corden below.

Two days after the prospective release date, Lizzo will perform double duty as host and musical guest on an episode of SNL.

Elsewhere on the show’s April schedule, April 2 will see host Jerrod Carmichael joined by musical guest Gunna, while the following weekend (April 9), Camila Cabello will perform as Jake Gyllenhaal hosts.

Lizzo recently appeared at SXSW, where she made a keynote speech in which she hit out at Texas’ anti-transgender legislation and abortion policies.

Elsewhere during the talk, she confirmed a new album was coming “very, very soon”, saying she was headed home after the event to work on mastering the record. “It’s good. I worked real hard on it, so it better be good,” she said.

Last month, during an interview with Variety, Lizzo called the album “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date” and said she was “shocked” that it’s a “love album”.