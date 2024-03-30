Lizzo responds to “being dragged” online: “I QUIT”

Lizzo has shared her frustration with “being dragged by everyone in my life”, insinuating that she may end up quitting music.

The artist took to Instagram to say the level of hate was leading her to think that the world “doesn’t want” her in it.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little bit better than how I found it.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.. my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

She concluded: “I didn’t sign up for this – I QUIT.”

The message comes after Lizzo’s request to dismiss her upcoming sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit was denied by a judge.

Last August, the musician was accused of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment at a strip club in Amsterdam. In response, Lizzo wrote that she was “hurt” and called the allegations “false”. Lawyers have since reviewed more complaints from other backup dancers, whilst Lizzo was named in a new lawsuit from a former hairstylist in September, which she further moved to dismiss.

Now, an LA judge has ruled that the case will go ahead in its entirety towards a trial. Originally, Lizzo’s lawyers filed to dismiss the lawsuit “in its entirety” in September under California’s anti-SLAPP statute (“strategic lawsuits against public participation”). The statue aims to quickly dismiss lawsuits that threaten free speech. Lizzo’s lawyers argued that her backup dancers were trying to “silence” her.

In response, the judge ruled that the lawsuit did not fit into anti-SLAPP legislation. Whilst he did dismiss certain claims made by the backup dancers – including one that alleged Lizzo had fat-shamed a dancer despite years of body positivity advocacy – he ruled that the rest of the case could go forward.

Despite this, Lizzo had said she was working on new music and said that she felt that “the magic was back”.

Lizzo had previously said back in November that she had also been spending time working on herself and her trust issues with the world.