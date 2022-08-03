Lizzo responds to viral video of young fan dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: “That is my Grammy right there”

Lizzo has shared an emotional post of her reacting to a young fan dancing to her single ‘About Damn Time’.

The clip, which you can view below, features a little girl mimicking the rapper’s choreography from the song’s music video.

It has already received over 250,000 views and has since caught the attention of Lizzo.

“You never think when you’re making music you have an effect on people or you have an impact on people’s lives,” the rapper said as she wiped away tears. “And it’s like, this is literally why I do it.”

@lizzo #duet with @dcromwelldc50 im crying cus this is EXACTLY why i do what I do 😭😭😭😭 i love you! Keep that confidence and beauty— no one can stop you! ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

“I’m so grateful that people take my music and do good things with it,” she continued. “It makes them move, it makes them dance, it makes them happy, it makes them feel confidence in themselves.

“I don’t care about all the other shit, the numbers. I don’t give a shit. That video is my Grammy, right there. That is my award and I’m so grateful.”

The track featured on Lizzo’s recent album ‘Special’. The record was awarded four stars by NME which described it as the rapper uplifting “with self-assured, self-empowering bops”.

The review added: “Lizzo knows exactly who she is as an artist and what she wants to achieve: she’s the bad bitch with an incredible talent for making people feel good.”

The rapper previously revealed revealed that Cardi B helped inspire her to write the track ‘I Love You Bitch’, from her new album.

“Shortly after [2021 collaboration] ‘Rumors’ with Cardi B dropped, Cardi tweeted that she wanted to hear a love song from me next. And I was like, ‘OK, if Lizzo did a love song, what would it be? ‘I love you, bitch?’,” Lizzo explained.