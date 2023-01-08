Lizzo says the “discourse around bodies is officially tired” following body shaming comments

Lizzo has hit back at body shaming comments about her appearance, saying the “discourse around bodies is officially tired”.

Taking to TikTok, Lizzo explained how she constantly sees people talking about how she looks. “I see comments go from ‘oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick’ to ‘oh my gosh, why did you lose weight?’”

Lizzo went on to say that some people say she needs to lose weight “for her health” while others claim she’s had “too much work [done]”.

Advertisement

“Are we ok?,” Lizzo asked. “Do you see the delusion? Do we realise that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body.

“I wish that comments costed y’all money, so we could see how much time we are fucking wasting on the wrong thing,” Lizzo continued. “Can we leave that shit back there please?”

Last year, Lizzo explained how she’d become a “body icon”.

Speaking to People, the singer explained how her parents “taught me at a very young age how America treats Black people. How it treats Black women”. She added: “I saw very quickly how we treat fat people.”

“I wasn’t supposed to make it this far. I wasn’t supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn’t supposed to be a sex symbol, but I am,” Lizzo said. “I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day.”

Advertisement

“What I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard,” she added. It comes after Lizzo chose to speak out about abusive online comments she’d received online.

It’s also been revealed that Lizzo makes an appearance on SZA‘s new album ‘SOS’, and the pair have more songs together.