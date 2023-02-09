Lizzo shares new remix of ‘Special’ featuring SZA

Lizzo has shared a new remix of the title track of her recent album ‘Special’, featuring SZA.

The pair teased their new take on the track last night (February 9) with artwork featuring both artists holding Grammys.

The new remix, which you can listen to below, sees SZA sing the opening verse with reworked lyrics.

“Woke up this morning to somebody judging me/ No surprise they judging me, don’t know who I’m ‘posed to be/ I’m just acting up, I’m pressed as fuck and never saying sorry,” she sings before the pair both sing the track’s chorus.

The duo’s collaboration was also featured in Lizzo’s Live In Concert HBO Max special, in which they performed the track onstage in November 2022 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

“My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza,” Lizzo captioned a clip from the performance at the time.

Earlier this week, Lizzo won Record Of The Year for ‘About Damn Time’ at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles beating Beyoncé to the prize.

She has also since debunked rumours that Adele walked out of the ceremony after Harry Styles won Album Of The Year.

Styles won the award for his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ during the ceremony on February 5. This brought his total of awards for the night to three. He also collected awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Following the ceremony, a video was shared on social media which appeared to show Adele looking unimpressed by Styles’ Album of the Year win. It was claimed that the singer believed that Beyoncé should have won for her album ‘Renaissance’.

Lizzo cleared up the rumours by sharing a video on TikTok, which shows her and Adele celebrating Styles’ win together by cheering and singing along to one of his tracks.