Lizzo speaks out on abusive online comments: “This shit should not fly”

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of ‘Rumors’.

The Cardi B-featuring single arrived last Friday (August 13) alongside an official video, which was seemingly inspired by Disney’s animated movie Hercules (1997).

Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, however, Lizzo has been targeted with fat-shaming and racist abuse on social media. She later broke down in tears on Instagram, telling viewers on Sunday (August 15): “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.”

It was subsequently reported that Facebook had deleted the offending profiles as they violated its policy against hate speech, harassment and bullying.

Speaking in a new interview with Good Morning America today (August 18), Lizzo explained: “I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”