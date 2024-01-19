Lizzo teases new music: “The magic is back”

Lizzo has hinted that she is working on new music.

The artist posted a photo of herself on Instagram recording vocals in a studio setup. While viewers can’t hear what she is singing, she is heard saying afterwards: “I felt like Gwen Stefani in the ’90s.”

“To my dearest lizzo fans, the magic is back💖,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Lizzo had previously said she had been working on new music back in November and had also been spending time working on herself and her trust issues with the world.

“I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo” she said in an Instagram post at the time.

The update arrived weeks after her attorneys filed a motion to dismiss her former backup dancers lawsuit.

In August, it emerged that three former backup dancers for the singer had sued her for creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment, among other allegations. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2023.

Lizzo described the lawsuit filed against her by her ex-dancers as a “fabricated sob story” and filed her own motion asking the court to dismiss it.

The filing states: “Plaintiffs missed flights, arrived late and hungover to rehearsals and drunk to performances, entered into consensual sexual relationships with male crew members on tour, exhibited a rapid decline in the quality of their dancing and professionalism, and ultimately conspired to make and disseminate an unauthorized recording of a creative meeting with Lizzo and the dance cast.”

Lizzo went on to filed a motion last month to dismiss another lawsuit made by her former stylist, which accused her of harassment and discrimination.

The allegations emerged earlier this year, when a member of Lizzo’s wardrobe department filed a lawsuit against the pop star and her touring team – citing illegal retaliatory termination, racial and sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.

It has also been reported that in January, 14 of Lizzo’s dancers received a settlement for another dispute relating to footage from the 2022 documentary Love, Lizzo. The dancers claimed that a scene where they discuss misogyny, racism and weight-shaming was used without authorisation. Lizzo’s lawyer commented that Lizzo “had nothing to do” with the dispute and “knew nothing about it”.