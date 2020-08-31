Lizzo urges fans to “stop rewarding negativity” on the internet

Lizzo has taken to Instagram this morning (August 31), urging everyone to promote positivity online and “make kindness sexy.”

In a short video, she acknowledges the “appeal” of viral posts and the desire to become an “internet celebrity” in this day and age but wants people to consider the way they go about finding success.

Watch the heartfelt post below:

“But here’s a challenge,” Lizzo proposes, “we as people, how about we stop rewarding negativity? How about we stop boosting hurtful and hateful things on the internet?

“If you see a post about somebody and it’s maybe something you wouldn’t want to hear about yourself or someone you love, how about not share it, how about not repost it.”

Instead, the ‘Truth Hurts’ star is asking “when you see something on the internet that’s good, boost that, and don’t boost this negative bullying that we’ve gotten used to.”

The past year has seen Lizzo become a role model for positivity and acceptance with her chart-topping album ‘Cuz I Love You’, featuring a range of self-love anthems.

Back in June, she created a TikTok addressing fat-shamers, which saw her exercising while saying “I’m not working out to have your ideal body type.”

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type and you know what type that is? None of your fucking business, cos I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”