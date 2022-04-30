Lizzo has said she was “genuinely surprised” that Harry Styles invited her to join him on stage at Coachella 2022.

The pair teamed up during Styles’ headline show at the second weekend of the California festival last Friday (April 22), delivering joint renditions of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ and One Direction‘s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Prior to their collaboration, Lizzo teased that she was “bored otw [on the way] to Coachella” in a video she shared on TikTok.

During a recent interview on the Audacy podcast, the ‘Juice’ singer was asked by host Kevan Kenney to “take us behind-the-scenes of a surprise Coachella performance”.

Lizzo replied: “Well, [at] first Harry was gonna do [a] 2Pac hologram and I was like, ‘I dunno, I feel like somebody already did that [Laughs].

“The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise for me too because I think I found out Wednesday night, and then I was rehearsing. ‘Cause I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry.

“I love his music, that’s my guy, I’m a fan. So I was like I’m going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early.”

She continued: “And then Wednesday night, it was like, ‘Do you want to come and rehearse and do ‘I Will Survive?” And I’m like, ‘Fuck, yeah!’ So I pulled up a day early, we ran it three times in his trailer, and then we just did it.”

Lizzo went on to talk about her previous connections to her friend Styles. “He did a cover of ‘Juice’ and then I did a cover of ‘Adore You’, and then we did ‘Juice’ together,” she recalled to Kenney.

“And I was gonna do ‘Adore You’ on stage with him, and then his show got rained out by like hurricane rain in Miami so we never got to scratch that itch. So we finally did it three years later on the Coachella main stage, which by the way [was] his first festival.

“Isn’t that crazy?! First festival – casually headlining Coachella. He was like, ‘Do you do festivals?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, bro. I played Glastonbury in 2012 to one person’. He was like, ‘Well this is my first one’. I’m like, ‘Wow, you’re a fucking legend’.”

In a four-star review of Styles’ Coachella weekend one show, NME wrote: “[…] It’s clear that he’s no longer aiming for the rock star lane, but is firmly blazing his own path through it.”

Lizzo recently announced live dates for a huge North American arena tour later this year in support of her fourth album ‘Special’, which is due to arrive on July 15. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is set to headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend next month. His third solo record, ‘Harry’s House’, comes out on May 20.