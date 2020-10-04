LL Cool J has said Kanye West should “piss in a Yeezy” after the rapper shared a video that appeared to show him urinating on a Grammy award.

West tweeted the video last month (September 16) as he began sharing his contracts with Sony and Universal, promising to get “all artist contracts changed”.

During an appearance on Desus & Mero, LL Cool J responded to the rapper’s video. “With all due respect, I think Kanye should just – maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” he said.

“Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that shit. I didn’t love that shit because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

LL Cool J hosted the awards ceremony every year between 2012 and 2016, and, while he admitted the Recording Academy had made mistakes over the years, said it “didn’t get everything wrong either”.

“I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he said. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys. They are not without flaw, but piss on one these fucking space shoes or something. C’mon, man. What the fuck is he doing?”

Last month, West elaborated on his plan to “free all artists by any means necessary”, saying he was committed to changing the music industry to make it fairer for all artists.

“The balance of power is too off, the gap between major label profit and artist profit too wide; and I will work to re-think the design of the entire way we move in this space,” he said.