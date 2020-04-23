Local council pays all artist fees for Brunswick Music Festival in full

Moreland City Council in Melbourne has promised bands and crews from the cancelled Brunswick Music Festival it would return and refund their lost fees in full.

The Melbourne festival, like many across Australia, was forced to pull its event in mid-March of this year halfway through its events, due to the worsening spread of coronavirus. Performances from Sheer Mag, Dyson Stringer Cloher, Xylouris White, Mod Con, Hayley Mary and others were cancelled.

Now, The Age reports that the Moreland City Council will not seek the return of 50 per cent of the artists and crews’ deposits, and will even pay them the remaining portion of their fees.

Organiser Emily Ullman, who is now behind the wildly successful online music festival ISOL-AID, told The Age that she knew “how much it means to the bands’ livelihoods and also their teams”.

Moreland Mayor Lambros Tapinos said they made the decision to refund the costs, as they had already budgeted for the festival.

“We wanted to ensure that this work was deservedly remunerated to those who make the festival happen and we hope to continue this much-loved event in 2021 and beyond,” he said.

The Age points out that the the Moreland council area has a high proportion of artists, writers, musicians, and people working in the creative arts than average.