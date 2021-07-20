Lockdown extended for Victoria and reintroduced for South Australia

Victoria will have its current lockdown extended for another week, while South Australia enters similar restrictions from tonight.

With the state having already dealt with five lockdowns, Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said it is too early to begin lifting restrictions. The state recorded 13 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours leading up to midnight, and more than 250 exposure sites are currently listed.

“We have seen significant and stand-alone outbreaks in regional areas in Phillip Island, in Bacchus Marsh, Barwon Heads and as far away as Mildura,” Sutton said in a press conference this morning.

Advertisement

“For those reasons, each of us is really going to have to double-down [and] keep our community safe for the next week.”

Reported yesterday: 13 new local cases and 2 new cases acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

– 17,083 vaccine doses were administered

– 49,454 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/DnSowZAsAm — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) July 19, 2021

Victoria’s lockdown is now expected to end at 11.59pm local time on July 27. Artists whose shows will likely be affected include The Rubens, San Cisco, Methyl Ethel, Barkaa and Bad//Dreems.

Premier Daniel Andrews echoed Sutton’s reasoning, and said support for affected businesses will be unveiled tomorrow.

“The speed with which this has moved through the Victorian community confirms that we did the right thing to lockdown, and it also sadly confirms that we need more time,” he said.

Over in South Australia, premier Steven Marshall said the state will re-enter lockdown conditions after recording an outbreak of the Delta variant. Restrictions will come into place from 6pm local time and last until 11.59pm on July 27.

Advertisement

Like previous lockdowns around the country, SA residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for authorised work, giving care, shopping for essential items, getting tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, or exercising with people from the same household.

“We hate putting these restrictions in place but we believe we have one chance to get this right,” Marshall said in a press conference.

Concerts expected to be affected by the lockdown include Slowly Slowly, Quivers and Thelma Plum with Kira Puru.

The move from South Australia means three capital cities will be in lockdown from this evening, joining Greater Sydney and Melbourne.