Logic announces his retirement along with new album ‘No Pressure’

Rapper Logic has announced that he’ll be retiring from his music career with the release of his sixth studio album ‘No Pressure’, out on Friday, July 24.

Taking to social media, Logic – real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II – said that the album has been executively produced by No I.D. He also revealed that Sam Spratt designed the record’s cover artwork.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th,” he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father. Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

Logic and his wife Brittney Noell announced they were expecting their first child, a son, back in August last year.

Late last year, Logic revealed that he was working on a sequel to his 2014 debut album ‘Under Pressure’.

“It talks a lot about really dope shit,” Logic said of the album at the time.

“It’s very hip-hop and very dope, but not like my album ‘Young Sinatra 4’, which is kinda boom-bap hip-hop. This one is more modern hip-hop.

Advertisement

“I’m talking about a lot of shit. I’m talking about life, things I’ve gone through and having a child. All types of stuff.”

‘No Pressure’ will mark Logic’s first release since his fifth studio album, ‘Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind’, dropped last year.

‘Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind’ sported an impressive list of features, including Eminem, Gucci Mane, YBN Cordae, G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa and actor Will Smith.