Logic calls Kanye West a ” fucking moron” for “White Lives Matter” t-shirts

Logic has revealed his thoughts on Kanye West‘s controversial “White Lives Matter” t-shirts – dubbing the rapper a “fucking moron”.

After making his catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show last year, West introduced his latest Yeezy line at his Yzy Season 9 event – sparking contoversy when he wore a longsleeve shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back.

The phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – has been adopted by white supremacist organisations in recent years, and has been categorised by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate slogan.

Advertisement

Now, in a recent vlog post to his YouTube channel, Logic spoke out on the matter. After boasting about how “positive or negative” media attention makes him richer, he then himself to Ye’s questionable shirt design: “Only I’m not like evil, so I’m not out here spewing bullshit out of my mouth or wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts or some dumb shit like that. Fucking moron.”

Logic went on to say that while he still “loves Kanye” and thinks “he’s a genius”, the shirts were a “stupid fucking idea.”

The ‘Young Sinatra’ star continued: “I would have not said something like that a few years ago, because I would have been scared that I wouldn’t have gotten a Kanye verse or Kanye beat.”

The 33-year-old has always shown his appreciation for Ye’s artistry. On from his ‘No Pressure’ album, the track ‘Celebration’ interpolates Kanye West and even references the Chicagoan on ‘Heard Em Say’ when he raps: “Say I ain’t good enough, they say I ain’t hood enough / Even if I signed to Yeezy, I wouldn’t be good enough.”

Kanye is my favorite Artist

J cole my favorite rapper

Drake my favorite hitmaker

Nas my favorite old school rapper

tribe my favorite group — Bobby Biracial (@Logic301) September 17, 2012

Advertisement

In 2020, Logic announced that he was retiring from making music after his sixth studio album, ‘No Pressure’. However, he returned to music a year later with the mixtape ‘Bobby Tarantino III’ and released his seventh and eighth albums respectively; 2022’s ‘Vinyl Days’ and 2023’s ‘College Park’.

Recently, Kanye West deleted his Instagram account on his own accord after a slew of endless scandals stemming from his social media posts. This also comes after the rapper-producer was sued by staff at his DONDA Academy for bullying, pay discrepancies and more.

In other news, The Office actor Rainn Wilson joined Logic in the studio to make some beats. In a video shared to his Instagram feed, the ‘1-800-273-8255’ rapper said, “My mans making beats right now, and he’s really snapping.”