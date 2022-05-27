Logic drops off new cut ‘Orville’ featuring Like and Blu & Exile

Logic has dropped off a brand new track called ‘Orville’ featuring rappers Like and Blu & Exile – you can check it out below.

It’s the latest preview of the Maryland rapper and producer’s upcoming seventh album, ‘Vinyl Days’, which he first announced back in January, sharing a clip of himself in his home studio working on a beat for it.

‘Orville’ – which hears Logic team up with Pac Div rapper and producer Like and Los Angeles duo Blu & Exile – follows recent tracks ‘Breath Control’, ‘Tetris’, ‘Decades’, Therapy Music (featuring Russ) and the album’s title track with DJ Premier.

Advertisement

The song title is inspired by sci-fi series The Orville. Several references to it can be found throughout the track, including when Logic raps: “I’m Captain Mercer on the beat, watch me murder the Krill.”

You can check out Logic’s latest track below:

Logic’s last project was last summer’s ‘Bobby Tarantino III’. The 12-track project arrived after Logic announced in July 2020 that he was retiring from the music industry in order to be a better father to his newborn son, Bobby. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” he told fans at the time.

Despite his retirement announcement, Logic has continued to share a steady string of releases. He shared a beat tape in September 2020 and teamed up with Madlib to form a new duo, MadGic, releasing new tracks ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ and ‘Raddest Dad’ in April and May last year, respectively.

Logic also released a compilation album called ‘The YS Collection’, which compiles songs from across his ‘Young Sinatra’ mixtape series.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new study has found that Logic‘s anti-suicide song ‘1800-273-8255’ saved hundreds of lives following its release in 2017.

The track, which features Alessia Cara and Khalid, takes its name from the number of the US National Suicide Prevention Hotline.