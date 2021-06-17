Logic ends his retirement from music: “I’m back”

Logic has ended his retirement from music after less than a year, announcing to his fans: “I’m back.”

The Maryland rapper said that he was retiring following the release of his sixth studio album ‘No Pressure’, which arrived in July 2020.

Since then, Logic has released a beat tape, formed MadGic with the producer Madlib and, most recently, dropped two new songs.

In a tweet overnight, Logic confirmed that he was officially ending his retirement from music. The rapper shared the news with a statement which paid clear homage to Michael Jordan’s 1995 “I’m back” announcement which confirmed his NBA return.

Captioning the statement with “Friday” – suggesting that new Logic music will drop tomorrow (June 18) – the rapper shared a short press release in the style of Jordan’s iconic statement.

“Washington, DC. (June 16, 2021) – The following statement was released today by Logic, through his attorney Paul Rothenberg, Partner of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP located in NYC, in response to questions about his future career plans:

“I’m back.”

In a backmasked message at the end of the MadGic song ‘Raddest Dad’, Logic explained why he was still releasing music even while retired.

“I retired, but I’ve been making music every single day since I retired because I love it,” he said in the message.

“And then I think what I realised was that I don’t like the industry. So I think I want to retire from the industry. That’s why I wanna do this music for free. Sometimes I wanna come back, but I don’t know if I should come back.”