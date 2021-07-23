Logic lends his ear to those in need on new track ‘Call Me’

Logic has shared new track ‘Call Me’, the latest in a run of weekly drops from the Maryland rapper – you can listen to it below.

Logic’s new song – produced by Coop The Truth and longtime collaborator 6ix – is the latest in a series of releases as part of his ongoing comeback after retiring from the music industry last year.

Making his return last month with the song ‘Intro’, Logic put the track out just a day after he posted a brief statement on social media saying “I’m back”. From there, he began releasing a new record every Friday, starting with ‘Vaccine’, then ‘Get Up’, and last week (July 16) he dropped off ‘My Way’.

On ‘Call Me’, Logic lends his ear to those in need – a theme similar to that of his 2017 hit single ‘1-800-273-8255’, on which he, Alessia Cara and Khalid discuss suicide prevention with the aim of inspiring people to reach out for help.

“You know you can call me/ When nobody picking up/ When it feel like don’t nobody in the world give a fuck/ Call me/ I’ll be there to pick you up/ 56442, hit me up,” Logic raps on the song’s chorus.

You can listen to ‘Call Me’ below:

Logic recently teased a third volume of his ‘Bobby Tarantino’ mixtape series, tweeting that fans can expect “Fun Tracks and Real Raps” from the third tape in the series. The first ‘Bobby Tarantino’ tape came out in 2016 while the second arrived in 2018, debuting at Number One on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Despite announcing his retirement in July of last year, Logic has continued to share a steady string of releases. He shared a beat tape in September of last year and teamed up with Madlib to form a new duo MadGic, releasing new tracks ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ and ‘Raddest Dad’ in April and May of this year respectively.

Last month, Logic released a new compilation album called ‘The YS Collection’, which compiles songs from across his ‘Young Sinatra’ series.

The series consists of the mixtapes ‘Young Sinatra’ (2011), ‘Young Sinatra: Undeniable’ (2012), ‘Young Sinatra: Welcome To Forever’ (2013), and the studio album ‘YSIV’ (2018).