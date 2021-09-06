NewsMusic News

Logic recounts experience of sexual abuse in new memoir ‘This Bright Future’

"I look back as an adult and obviously it was wrong and creepy and weird"

By Greta Brereton
Logic. CREDIT: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Content warning: This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual abuse.

Rapper Logic has shared excerpts of his forthcoming memoir This Bright Future in the lead up to its release, recounting experiences of childhood sexual abuse.

The forthcoming book chronicles Logic’s – AKA Bobby Hall’s – life, from growing up in a household of neglect and abuse, to pursuing and establishing a music career.

In the audiobook excerpts previewed by Hall, he recalled an incident that occurred when he was nine, with his father’s partner, Donna. Hall described her as “the crypt keeper from Tales from the Crypt but with a Van Halen hairstyle”, saying she was a drug addict and alcoholic.

“I don’t remember exactly how it happened but she was definitely drunk and she walked over to me and she took some of my Skittles and she put them in her mouth and she said, ‘Hey, come here’,” he said of the exchange, which took place at his dad’s house.

“So I walked over to her and she leaned down and she passed the Skittles from her mouth to my mouth, which then turned into her tongue-kissing me. It was more than one Skittle—I could really taste the rainbow and the cigarettes and the ginger ale and the lipstick, like all of it at the same time.”

“I look back as an adult and obviously it was wrong and creepy and weird, but I won’t lie. As a kid, I was like, ‘Awesome! Nice!’ which is this weird double-standard we live with where if any man does anything, it’s abuse, but if it’s some hot lady teacher, it’s somehow not as bad, even though it is,” he continued.

Hall has touched on his experiences of abuse in the past, speaking to Complex in 2014 about witnessing his mother “getting her ass whooped by various men” and “sitting in the same room as my sisters getting sexually assaulted”.

This Bright Future is set for release tomorrow (September 7) through Simon & Schuster publishing.
Logic announced his retirement from music in mid-2020 to be a better father for his son. However, he continued to release a slew of material following the announcement, including a beat tape titled ‘TwitchTape Vol. 1’.
He shared his latest full-length mixtape in July this year, called ‘Bobby Tarantino III’.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

