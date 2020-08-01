Logic says Joe Budden’s words “make people want to kill themselves”

Logic has spoken out about the harsh criticism he’s received over the years from rapper-turned-podcast host Joe Budden.

Budden, who has taken aim at Logic on a number of platforms, once described him as “easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone” on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Last month, Budden discussed Logic’s recent retirement announcement, saying that the Def Jam rapper “should’ve retired a long time ago.”

Advertisement

It came after Logic announced he would be retiring from music following the release of his latest album, ‘No Pressure’, which arrived on July 26.

Budden has since apologised. “I’m sorry man,” he said on the latest episode of his podcast. “Last week, I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room. And just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And for that, I want to apologise.”

Now, speaking in a new interview, Logic discussed his new album, mental health, social media, and Budden’s criticism of him.

“He doesn’t like me for whatever reason,” Logic told Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg. “He wants to say I’m not Black enough, I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces,” said Logic around the 24 minute mark in the clip below. “Your words, they make people want to kill themselves bro.”

Logic mentioned that he hasn’t seen Budden’s views on ‘No Pressure’ or his apology because he’s grown past the stage where it affects him.

You can watch the interview below:

Advertisement

Last week, Logic shared a final farewell with his fans on social media, describing his career as an “incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, Logic has confirmed that he has signed an exclusive seven-figure deal with streaming giant, Twitch.

The Maryland rapper broke the news in an exclusive interview with The Verge, calling it the perfect fit for the self-professed nerd. “I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he said. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”

“I think it’s a powerful platform that allows me to connect with my fans in the best way possible. And the safest way possible for someone in my position,” he added, referring to Twitch’s moderation system that would block any unwanted hate.