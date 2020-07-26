Logic shares celebratory farewell video for ‘Heard Em Say’

Logic has shared his final ever music video on social media, describing his career as an “incredible journey”.

Last week, the rapper announced that he would be retiring from music with the release of his sixth studio album ‘No Pressure’, which arrived on Friday (July 24). His decision for retiring came in order for him to focus more on his family life, saying that he wanted to be “a great father.”

While the video’s imagery showcases a collage of live footage and photography encompassing his career, the lyrics to ‘Heard Em Say’ appear to acknowledge the criticism he’s faced over the years: “Say I ain’t good enough, they say I ain’t hood enough/Even if I signed to Yeezy, I wouldn’t be good enough.”

Captioning the Instagram post, Logic wrote: “What an incredible journey. Thank you all so much for being part of it. I made this album from my heart as a farewell and a thank you.” Watch the clip below.

Yesterday (July 25), Logic thanked Kendrick Lamar, Drake and a number of other artists for being there for him during a livestream signing off from his music career.

“I probably won’t get to go to the Grammys, ’cause they be on some fuck shit so I’m gonna give my speech now,” he said. “If I was to give a speech to end all this, ’cause K-Dot will probably get the Grammy…this is my fucking speech. Thank you to the industry for shitting on me every step of the way, because you only made me stronger.”

Before signing off completely, Logic thanked his fans: “Thank you so much and, as always, peace, love, and positivity. I love you, I appreciate you, and I’ll see you in other endeavours.”