Logic signs seven-figure exclusive streaming deal with Twitch

Logic has confirmed that he has signed an exclusive seven-figure deal with streaming giant, Twitch.

The Maryland rapper broke the news in an exclusive interview with The Verge just days after he announced that he will be retiring from music following the release of his last album, ‘No Pressure’, later this week.

In the interview, Logic revealed that the deal is worth seven figures, and was the perfect fit for the self-professed nerd. “I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he said. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”

“I think it’s a powerful platform that allows me to connect with my fans in the best way possible. And the safest way possible for someone in my position,” he added, referring to Twitch’s moderation system that would block any unwanted hate.

He also said that although he’s retiring from music, he’ll always be a musician and that he’ll continue to make music for himself. “I’m not fooling myself. I’m a musician, I’ll always be one. I’m still gonna, like, rap on songs that probably won’t come out,” Logic remarked.

While the deal between Logic and Twitch is new, the rapper has been streaming on the platform since 2016. He has amassed over 73,000 followers and more than 1.5 million views.

As The Verge noted, this is Twitch’s first official exclusive partnership with a musician. Other musicians have been linked to Twitch multiple times, but they’ve never been offered exclusive deals.

Logic has also often incorporated video game references into his music. His 2016 album ‘Bobby Tarantino’ included a song called ‘Super Mario World’ that also featured a shoutout to Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4.

Logic’s first livestream as a new Twitch partner will take place on July 21 at 5pm PT/July 22 1am BST. The rapper will premiere his supposed final album, ‘No Pressure’, during the stream before it debuts elsewhere on July 24.