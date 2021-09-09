Logic1000 announces new EP ‘In The Sweetness of You’

Sydney-born, Berlin-based producer Logic1000 has announced a new EP, ‘In The Sweetness Of You’.

The EP will be released on November 12 via Therapy, just ten months after the arrival of her earlier collection, ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’.

The producer – real name Samantha Poulter – has also shared the EP’s lead single, ‘What You Like’, featuring 18-year-old producer yunè pinku. The house-influenced track comes with a glimmering visualiser created by Sarah Banks. Watch it below:

In a statement, Poulter explained the differences between this EP and her last, and how changes in COVID restrictions played a role in its sound.

“The last EP I made, ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’, was very much a club and festival EP that would have been – if not for lockdown – perfect for playing out,” she said.

“But while making this EP, there was the potential that the songs could actually be played out in clubs and festivals – and there are definitely moments on this release that could be played out. However, most of the tracks are more for listening in a quieter setting.

“This wasn’t a conscious decision by any means, it was simply the product of experimentation and growth.”

Logic1000 was included on the NME 100 for 2021, praised for her “inspiring impromptu and morale-boosting at-home raves while the clubs are all closed”.