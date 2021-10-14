Logic1000 enlists Big Ever on new single ‘Natural’

Logic1000 has shared a second taste of her forthcoming EP, bringing on long-time collaborator Big Ever for new single ‘Natural’.

Opening with a subtle beat and building into a soothing energy, Logic1000 generates an atmospheric dichotomy of intent – bringing the high down softly – making the song better suited for an at-home listen as opposed to her usual club-ready power tracks.

Listen to ‘Natural’ featuring Big Ever below:

Logic1000 – the alias of Samantha Poulter – will release her new EP ‘In the Sweetness of You’ through her own label, Therapy, on November 12. Speaking of the EP, Poulter said: “There was the potential that the songs could actually be played out in clubs and festivals – and there are definitely moments on this release that could be played out.

“Most of the tracks are more for listening in a quieter setting. This wasn’t a conscious decision by any means, it was simply the product of experimentation and growth.”

Upon the EP’s announcement, Poulter dropped its lead single ‘What You Like’, featuring the talents of yunè pinku.

The release will mark the second offering from the Berlin-based producer this year, after she released ‘You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go’ back in January.

In a four-star review, NME said the offering’s “far-ranging edits helped prove that there is no genre or mood that Poulter can’t turn her hand to”.

“If they’re able to open, it’ll likely become the club and festival anthem of 2021. If not, this EP should see us through another year of home raves.”