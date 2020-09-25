Logic1000 releases new track ‘Blossom’

Logic1000 has today (September 25) released the second half of her double A-side with new single ‘Blossom’.

‘Blossom’ follows the release of ‘Perfume’ last month, which marked the first instalment of the double A-side which has been released through her own label, Therapy, as well as Caroline Australia.

While ‘Blossom’ isn’t as immediately hard-hitting as the thumping ‘Perfume’, it’s still a steady continuation of the club-ready vibes that Logic1000 – real name Samantha Poulter – is making a name for herself for.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Blossom’ below.

﻿

Of ‘Perfume’, Poulter said that it’s a refinement of the first track she ever made as part of the project.

“‘Perfume’ is actually a finessed version of the very first Logic track ever made,” she said.

“I actually lost the original session so we recreated it from scratch. It was so fun and I’m super happy with how refined it is compared to the original”.

The double A-side marks Poulter’s first original release since she dropped her eponymous EP back in 2019.

Advertisement

In between releases, she has been lending her hand at a slew of remixes for other artists. She gave Låpsley‘s ‘Womxn’ a rework at the beginning of the year, while also remixing ‘La vita nuova‘ by Christine & The Queens and Caroline Polachek.