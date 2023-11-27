Listen to Lola Brooke’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, Lola Brooke, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The New York rapper is on this week’s (November 27) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Lola’s profile here.

The artist has compiled ‘Welcome To Gator Land – After Hours Playlist’, a playlist featuring Brooke’s recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single ‘You’, 50 Cent, Rihanna and more.

Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

In this week’s Cover, Brooke discusses her recently-released EP, ‘Dennis Daughter’. She told NME that the EP hopes to fill in the gaps in her backstory and, as Erica Cambpell writes, “allows listeners to see the full picture of where she came from.”

“I want them to understand me as Shyniece [Thomas], as well as Lola Brooke,” she says. “I wanted them to know that the reason I am Lola Brooke is because of what I’ve gone through. This is what encouraged me to tell my story.”

Elsewhere, she discusses the New York rap scene, her goals and more. Read the full Cover story with Lola Brooke here.