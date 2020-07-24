Lola Lennox shares new track ‘Back At Wrong’, co-produced by mother Annie

Lola Lennox has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Back At Wrong’ below.

The new track features co-production from the singer’s mother, Eurythmics vocalist Annie Lennox.

The song follows Lola and Annie collaborating on a performance of ‘There Must Be An Angel’ for Lady Gaga’s ‘Global Citizen One World: Together At Home’ charity livestream back in April.

She describes the new track as taking stock of a toxic relationship. “The ones that hurt the most can be the hardest to let go of,” Lennox wrote of her new single.

“I wrote ‘Back At Wrong’ about a relationship that was fraught with dysfunction, I knew I had to end it but the spell of our togetherness was so hard to break.

“We felt either ecstatic highs or heart wrenching lows, and the drama was fuel for passion and co-dependency. This song is a statement where I take the power back.”

Listen to it below.

The new single follows Lennox recently collaborating with Will Gregory of Goldfrapp on the soundtrack for 2019 BBC documentary series Serengeti, which featured narration from Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.