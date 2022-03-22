Lollapalooza drops 2022 line-up with Green Day, Dua Lipa, Metallica and more

Greenday, Dua Lipa, and Metallica have been announced as Lollapalooza 2022 headliners. Check out the full line-up below.

The four-day festival takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park between July 28 – 31. Tickets are on sale here.

Lil Baby, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly, J.Cole, and Doja Cat will also be topping the festival bill. Other artists taking the stage include Kennyhoopla, Måneskin, Pom Pom Squad, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, King Princess, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Advertisement

Last year, Lollapalooza was one of the first major US festivals to stage a return after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

At the time, the City of Chicago offered free one day passes to music fans as an incentive to get vaccinated. The festival, which was attended by an estimated 385,000 people was seen as a success after health officials reported that there was “no evidence” of it being a “super spreader event”.

In a three-star review of last year’s festival, which marked the 30th anniversary of the event, NME wrote, “returning to live music at full throttle after almost a year and a half away is sure to cause a shock to the system,” adding: “Lollapalooza is the largest music festival happening anywhere in the world this year. At times, the atmosphere feels slightly apocalyptic given the backdrop.”

Earlier this year, Ted Gardner, a revered artist manager and co-founder of the iconic Illinois festival, died at age 74.

Advertisement

Gardner had managed The Brian Jonestown Massacre since 2004, alongside the likes of Tool, The Verve, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rival Schools and Colin Hay. The music industry mogul was described by Porno For Pyros bassist Martyn LeNoble as “a tough man with a good heart”, and was long revered for his ambitious, yet headstrong spirit.