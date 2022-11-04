London edition of K-pop festival K.FLEX cancelled following Itaewon tragedy

The upcoming London edition of K-pop festival K.FLEX has been cancelled following the Itaewon tragedy in Seoul.

On the night of October 29, over 100,000 partygoers reportedly gathered at the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to attend the district’s annual Halloween festivities. According to Yonhap News Agency, a surge occurred in a narrow alleyway later that night, leaving many in the crowd unable to move or breathe.

As of October 31, the incident has claimed the lives of 154 people and injured 149 others, per Reuters. Many of the victims were young people in their twenties. At least two dozen victims were foreign nationals, as Itaewon is a well-known nightlife district among foreigners and tourists in Seoul.

K.FLEX London was set to come to The O2 on November 20 and feature WINNER, AB6IX and Weeekly on the line-up, but in a new statement, organisers said that they “truly feel it’s the right decision” to cancel the event in light of the tragedy.

The full statement said: “Following the recent tragedy in Itaewon and the period of national mourning across South Korea, K.FLEX are deeply sorry to announce the cancellation of our November 20th concert at London’s The O2.

“All ticket buyers will receive a refund from their point of purchase, and will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets for our September 2023 event at London’s The O2 before general tickets go on sale. Full details to follow.

“We know our fans will be disappointed, as are we, but we truly feel it’s the right decision, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those affected.”

South Korea is currently in a period of national mourning for the Itaewon crowd crush that lasts until Saturday, November 5. As a result, the country’s entertainment industry has paused and postponed events, planned releases and promotional schedules.

Earlier this week, the agency of actor Yoo Ah-in denied rumours he was in Itaewon on October 29 following speculation that a celebrity sighting in the nightlife district triggered the deadly crowd crush.