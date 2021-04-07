London Grammar announce 2022 Australian tour

London Grammar have announced they will soon return to Australia and New Zealand for a headline tour.

Set to kick off in February 2022, the English indie-pop outfit will start proceedings in Perth, embarking on a six-date run that will wrap up in Auckland, New Zealand. Find full tour dates below and tickets available here.

We are so excited to announce that we are coming back to Australia and New Zealand in February & March 2022. Pre-order our upcoming album Californian Soil from our official store by 9pm AEST, Monday 12th of April to get first access to the ticket pre-sale: https://t.co/tJauTmLNU8 pic.twitter.com/LA6p7bWt0n — London Grammar (@londongrammar) April 7, 2021

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the outfit’s third studio album, ‘California Soil’, out April 16.

The third studio offering – which the band had teased at the close of 2020 – will feature London Grammar’s latest single, ‘How Does It Feel’, as well as ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose You Head’ – later remixed by CamelPhat and again by Glass Animals – and the albums’ title track.

London Grammar released their debut album ‘If You Wait’ back in 2013, which NME called in their review “a classy combination of pop hooks and trip-hop beats”.

The band then followed up in 2017 with ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’, which NME said contained “ballsy moments: that were “coated in the trio’s signature icy cool”.

London Grammar 2022 Australia tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 19 – Perth, Belvoir Amphitheatre

Tuesday 22 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Thursday 24 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Saturday 26 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

MARCH

Tuesday 1 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre Theatre

Saturday 5 – Auckland, Spark Arena