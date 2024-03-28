London Grammar announce new single ‘House’, coming next week

London Grammar have announced a brand-new single called ‘House’ – find all the details below.

The indie-pop trio – comprising Hannah Reid, Dot Major and Dan Rothman – shared the cover artwork and release date for the track on social media this morning (March 28). It’ll arrive next Friday (April 5) – pre-save/pre-add here.

Confirmation of the upcoming song comes after the band posted a brief snippet of new music online last week (March 20). “A small glimpse of what’s to come,” they captioned an 11-second video of frontwoman Reid.

Later, London Grammar shared a section of the ‘House’ artwork along with a behind-the-scenes studio photo. “My rules…,” the group wrote in that post. You can see the updates below.

A small glimpse of what's to come pic.twitter.com/rSoT8BVvwr — London Grammar (@londongrammar) March 20, 2024

London Grammar released their third and most recent studio album, ‘Californian Soil’, in 2021. Last summer they teamed up with CamelPhat on a track called ‘Higher’, while 2023 also saw Major launch a solo career.

Speaking to NME last April, Major teased that London Grammar were “definitely getting there” with their next project. “We’re all really excited, because it’s been a little while – as it always is with us,” he explained.

In July 2022, Rothman told NME that the band had “been working on” their fourth album throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot of writing that’s been done, and I think then you sort of get to that position of whittling it down, and getting into the nitty-gritty of production,” he said.

“There’s plenty more writing I’m sure to be done still as well, but I think we’ve definitely got the body of what feels like a very exciting record to us.”

London Grammar previously said in an interview with NME that their next LP could be their “best one yet”. At the time, Reid said it would contain “a lot of deep, philosophical questions about life, relationships and love”.

This summer will see London Grammar headline Latitude Festival 2024 alongside Kasabian and Duran Duran. The band are also scheduled to perform at this year’s Glastonbury, which will be headlined by Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA.

London Grammar achieved their second UK Number One album with ‘Californian Soil’. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “Fizzing with club sounds and filled with bright lyricism, London Grammar are more confident, and more fun, than they’ve ever been.”